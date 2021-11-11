Two new roundabouts planned for the north of the city - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 14:28

Hamilton City Council are making some safety improvements along Gordonton Road between the Wairere Drive and Thomas Road intersections, as part of our ongoing focus to understanding road risk and improve safety for Hamiltonians.

Planning is underway to build two new roundabouts on Gordonton Road at the intersections of Darjon Drive and Puketaha Road/St James Drive.

Infrastructure Operations Chair Councillor Angela O’Leary said both projects support Council’s Vision Zero goal where we will not accept serious injury or death on our roads.

"Both projects have a heavy focus on reinforcing safer speeds along Gordonton Road while making it safer and easier to turn in and out of both Puketaha Road/St James Drive and Darjon Drive."

At the Infrastructure Operations Committee meeting held on Tuesday 28 September 2021, Council also approved to fast track the construction of the fourth leg of the roundabout at the Gordonton Road/Puketaha Road/St James Drive intersection, which will open access to St James Drive for residents travelling in and around their local area.

"Although it has always been the plan to create access from Gordonton Road onto St James Drive, the original plan was to build a three-legged roundabout and future proof the construction so that the fourth leg could be installed later.

"We’ve since worked out that it is more cost effective and will cause less disruption in the long run to do it all at once, using $4.3M provided from Council’s 2021-31 Long-Term Plan."

This work follows on from the new shared off-road path that runs parallel with Gordonton road, which provides safer journeys for pedestrians and people on bikes (and other modes of active transport) in the north of the city.

Acting City Transport Unit Manager Robyn Denton said construction will be phased in order to minimise disruption for commuters.

"Construction of the Darjon Drive/Gordonton Road roundabout, which is joint funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s national ‘Road to Zero’ strategy, is expected to begin in early 2022.

"Once complete, this roundabout will improve safety for people coming into and going out of Darjon Drive, and will encourage drivers to slow down on Gordonton Road," said Denton.

Following the completion of the Darjon Drive roundabout, construction of the Gordonton Road/Puketaha Road/St James Drive intersection will then begin.

"This second roundabout will provide direct access to St James Drive from Gordonton Road for residents, and will improve public transport routes in the area. New pedestrian crossing facilities on St James Drive and Gordonton Road northbound will also be installed to provide pedestrians and people on bikes with a safer connection from Puketaha Road into St James."

Council staff are currently working through the design and safety review stage for both roundabouts and have begun speaking with nearby residents to discuss those plans.

Hamilton City Council staff are looking to host a face-to-face drop-in session for residents, once COVID-19 alert levels allow, to discuss these works before they begin.