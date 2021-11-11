Be kind - it’s good for your mental health - New Zealand Psychological Society

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 16:46

New Zealanders have heard a lot about being kind during the COVID-19 lockdown and we have all learned of some fantastic acts of kindness across the country.

Now people need to keep being kind says the New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS). That’s because being kind really works on both the giver and the receiver.

Janet Peters, the director of social issues for NZPsS, says research from throughout the world on being kind and kindness shows it is good for people’s mental health.

Pro-social behaviour - altruism, cooperation, trust, and compassion - are all necessary ingredients of a harmonious and well-functioning society, she says.

This Saturday, November 13, is "World Kindness Day", but Peters says kindness shouldn’t be something we think about only on specific days of the year.

"Being kind to others, and to ourselves, can be good for our psychological wellbeing all year round," she says. "Right now especially, we need kindness in our lives. We are currently in the middle of a global pandemic and the issue of vaccination is causing division. We have growing rates of mental distress in our communities due to COVID-19.

"Increased stress is being seen across all ages as families, schools and workplaces are managing uncertain futures."

NZPsS has adopted a tagline to emphasise its call: "He aroha whakato, he aroha puta mai - If kindness is sown then kindness you shall receive."

Peters says random acts of kindness, such as helping neighbours with their groceries or checking in on people living alone, were found to have the strongest association with overall health than other acts of kindness. These random acts of kindness could also lead to new friendships.

"Please do something kind on Saturday to celebrate the global day but help us in our daily campaign to enact kindness - kia atawhai - and climb the kindness scale to better mental health."