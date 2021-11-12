Research into the Kaikoura earthquake continues to improve NZ's resilience

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 09:17

The KaikÅura earthquake is recognised as one of the most complex earthquakes ever recorded. It has changed the way scientists and risk experts view seismic hazards in New Zealand and globally.

Sunday 14 November marks five years since the KaikÅura earthquake and Earthquake Commission (EQC) Chief Resilience and Research Officer, Dr Jo Horrocks says while this event gave us a huge amount of information about earthquakes and what they are capable of, it also created big questions for us to answer.

"Multi-fault ruptures were known to exist before this, but this earthquake was unprecedented in the number of faults involved, and the distance involved in the ‘gaps’ between them - recorded at up to 15 metres."

More than 20 different faults - the most ever recorded - ruptured during the 7.8 Magnitude earthquake on 14 November 2016. This caused impressive and dramatic land lift of up to 12 metres along the KaikÅura coast as well as significant surface deformation inland - and even a tsunami when a smaller fault also ruptured.

So far, EQC-funded research has helped engineers, planners and insurers understand the earthquake and enable the mapping and documentation of the series of faults that slipped. It has also provided an excellent understanding of what the faults look like at the surface.

"A key area of inquiry has been trying to understand why so many faults were involved in this earthquake, and how and why earthquakes ‘jump’ across faults.

"Finding out what happened below the surface, as well as whether this could happen in other locations, is a more complex and ongoing endeavour," Dr Horrocks says.

Damage was not only limited to KaikÅura on this occasion. Buildings designed to the latest standards, some many kilometres away such as Statistics House or Defence House in Wellington, also suffered damage so substantial that they had to be demolished.

Research is supporting the engineering industry to find out why buildings on Wellington’s waterfront land were so badly affected.

"The extent of the damage in Wellington has to do with how it is situated in a basin of soft sediment. Think of it like a concave mirror or a bowl of jelly. When seismic waves hit, it causes lots of shaking in different directions. The shaking can be amplified compared to areas of Wellington on hard rock.

"What we know now is this sort of seismic activity could happen in any one of the 14 basins around New Zealand and cause similar damage."

The work EQC does is not only to provide natural disaster insurance for when something happens, but increasingly it also aims to build the best possible understanding of New Zealand’s natural hazard risk through science, research, and data, to help inform measures that reduce the impact of future natural hazards on communities before they happen.

Dr Horrocks says what we learnt from KaikÅura is helping us work on improving our resilience and preparedness as a nation.

EQC, alongside GNS Science and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), are refining and updating the National Seismic Hazard Model - a catalogue of everything we know about fault lines and earthquakes in New Zealand.

"This is an important step towards resilience as it gives us a best estimation of the risk earthquakes pose in any one location, and how we need to build, plan, and prepare as a result. The information is key for decision-makers; whether they are homeowners, government policy makers, council land use planners, developers, people in the construction industry or the many others that make decisions that determine how resilient our homes and buildings are.