Kiwa Pools construction continues in Gisborne

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 11:53

Almost all 2000 piles needed for the Kiwa Pools facility have now been driven into the ground by fixed mast rigs working at Churchill Park for the past six weeks.

Kiwa Pools, Gisborne’s new modern pool facility, is being built on a footprint that spans Churchill Park and where part of the Olympic Pool complex on Centennial Marine Drive currently sits.

The new facility will feature three indoor pools including a 50m pool with moveable floor and a leisure pool, as well as indoor and outdoor changerooms, and a café. Our new Kiwa Pools complex will retain some of the Olympic Pool’s best-loved outdoor facilities like the hydroslide, toddler’s pool and dive pool.

Once piling is complete the next stage of construction will be digging holes for the new pools. Project partner NgÄi TÄwhiri is helping ensure the cultural significance of the site continues to be respected.

At the Stanley Road end of the Kiwa Pools site, a rebuild of the sports sand track continues. Infrastructure cables were repositioned last month and local subcontractor Siteworx Civil has completed the 120m long, 14.4m wide, sand arena. Next week Currie Construction will install bollards to protect the sand track.