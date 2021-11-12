International Maori language honour accepted on behalf of all New Zealanders

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 13:03

The Grand Prix 2021 in the IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence (GWA), the world’s most prestigious PR awards scheme, went to Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, a brilliant campaign to promote the Maori language, from New Zealand’s Maori language commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

The award will be accepted on behalf of the commission by NgÄti Ranana London MÄori Club esteemed elder, Esther Jessop, at a splendid celebration in the penthouse of London’s New Zealand House on Friday 12 November 2021.

In presenting the award IPRA Board member and Treasurer Nigel Chism relayed the words of IPRA president Philippe Borremans: "Building bridges, increasing understanding, and bringing people together is at the core of what we do as communicators. That is why the Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori campaign gathered so many votes at the IPRA Golden World Awards."

Speaking from New Zealand, MÄori Language Commissioner and UN Decade for Indigenous Languages Global Taskforce member, Professor Rawinia Higgins said: "We are deeply honoured to accept this IPRA Golden World Award for Excellence on behalf of all New Zealanders and thank our NgÄti RÄnana relations for being there to represent us. Last year more than a fifth of our population stopped to celebrate and safeguard our endangered first language. From our biggest cities to our smallest towns, people from different ethnicities, ages and backgrounds came together to create the biggest single MÄori language event in history. It takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back: the countdown is on. Kia kaha te reo MÄori!"

Background to IPRA

IPRA, the International Public Relations Association, is the leading global network for public relations professionals. Membership is individual not corporate. It aims to further the development of open communication and the ethical practice of public relations. IPRA fulfils this aim through networking opportunities, its code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession. IPRA is the organiser of the annual Golden World Awards for excellence - PR's global awards scheme. With 60 years of experience, IPRA, recognised by the United Nations, is now present throughout the world wherever public relations are practised. IPRA welcomes all those within the profession who share its aim and who wish to be part of the IPRA worldwide fellowship. For more information please visit: www.ipra.org

Background to the Golden World Awards for Excellence.

The annual IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) initiative, established in 1990, recognizes excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories. Recipients of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations. An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year. While there are many national and regional PR awards, there is only one truly global scheme: the GWA.