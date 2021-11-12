Another negative wastewater result in Hawke's Bay but ongoing vigilance required

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 14:01

The Ministry of Health returned the result from water samples collected on Wednesday 10 November. This follows an earlier negative result from water samples taken on Monday 8 November after heavy rainfall.

The region was on high alert after a positive wastewater result was detected in Napier on Friday 5 November.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Bridget Wilson said while a further negative test was reassuring, ongoing testing and vigilance was required.

"Late yesterday the Ministry of Health reported six people with COVID-19 in the Taranaki town of Stratford where recent wastewater detections of COVID-19 had been reported a few days earlier," said Dr Wilson.

"This is a timely reminder there is an ongoing risk of COVID-19 spreading to Hawke’s Bay which means it is critical people who develop symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested as soon as symptoms develop.

"The earlier we detect any spread of COVID-19, the more effective our response can be in stamping it out," Dr Wilson said.

Dr Wilson said even those with a mild cough or cold, should get tested at one of Hawke’s Bay’s testing centres.

She also reminded people who have not yet been vaccinated to take the opportunity this weekend Second-Shot Weekend in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay.

"Right now, vaccination is one of the best defences we have to protect ourselves, each other and our whÄnau in the fight against Delta. The evidence is clear that vaccination reduces the severity of illness, hospitalisations and death," she said.

"If you haven’t yet had your first shot, or your second and it’s been three weeks, you can this weekend at one of the many Second-Shot Weekend clinics, or through MÄori health providers, GPs and pharmacies," Dr Wilson said.

The community is also reminded to be vigilant about using other measures to protect themselves and each other, such as social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing.

People can drive-in to the following testing clinics in Napier as follows:

Friday 12 November at Taradale Club, 55 Wharerangi Rd between 3pm and 7pm

The Doctors Napier this Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 November) between 1pm and 5pm Whitmore Park, Sunday 14 November between 9:30am and 3:30p

Or call ahead on one of the numbers below to book an appointment.

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

More information about wastewater results and testing

Wastewater testing provides an early warning of the possibility that COVID-19 may in a community and plays an important part of our response, along with community testing and genome sequencing.

Wastewater is used water from toilets, showers, baths, basins, sinks and laundries that passes through our sewerage system.

Wastewater samples are collected from around New Zealand by The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) and tested in its Wellington lab. You can read more about wastewater testing by clicking on the ESR website, here.

