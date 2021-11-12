Accenture and Envision partner to 'help clients accelerate transition to net-zero'

|
At the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and global green-tech leader Envision Group announced a sustainability strategic partnership to help clients move toward net-zero.
The two companies will partner to provide their latest digital technologies, service capabilities, industry experience and global network to help businesses more quickly and effectively achieve their net-zero targets.
"By embedding sustainability by design, organizations can take action now to make and meet their net-zero targets," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. "Together with Envision, we can create innovative solutions that help companies across industries move faster toward a sustainable future."
Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision, added, "This partnership brings two complementary businesses together on the same mission. Our net-zero solutions, combined with Accenture’s sustainability services and deep industry expertise, will ensure no company is left behind on the journey to net-zero."
As more companies realize the opportunities that emerge from a net-zero journey, the Accenture and Envision partnership will provide comprehensive sustainability offerings to help drive their business transformation and achieve their net-zero goals.
