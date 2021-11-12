Te Apiti - Manawatu Gorge book recognised with local history award

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 16:21

Te Apiti - ManawatU Gorge Te Au-rere-a-te-tonga, a history, a book commissioned by Te Apiti - Manawatu Gorge Governance Group and compiled by Michele Frey has been awarded the best local history publication by the Palmerston North Heritage Trust.

Ms Frey says she is honoured to receive the award, which is a recognition of contributions made by the wider Te Apiti community.

"The book was an eight year long journey that introduced me to many people who were so open and willing to share their stories and connections with this truly unique and treasured place," says Ms Frey.

"It has been fantastic to capture narrative around the unique landform, past and present flora and fauna, its rich Maori and early European history and stories of some of the inhabitants, as well as the history of rail and the construction of the road, and different land use such as farming, wind farms and walking tracks.

"Complementing contributions from iwi, landowners, Horizons Regional Council, Palmerston North City Council, Department of Conservation, local historians, and community members are images from David Lupton and others which helps bring the book to life."

On behalf of Ms Frey, Te Apiti - Manawata Gorge Governance Group and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith and Horizons Regional Council’s community biodiversity advisor Neil Mickleson accepted the Best Local History Book award at a Palmerston North Heritage Trust function on Wednesday 10 November.

Mayor Smith says the book is a great reminder that there is so much more to the area than the road.

"The book honours not only the natural environment but people who have called this special place home over the years, those who have contributed to its infrastructure, farmed the land, or enjoyed the reserve for recreational purposes," says Mayor Smith.

"Many years of research and conversations have provided Michele with nuggets of information that she has carefully crafted into this fantastic publication.

"On behalf of the Gorge Governance Group we thank her for her collaborative approach and commitment to completing this important contribution to our region’s history. The award is well deserved."

Not only has Te Apiti - Manawata Gorge Te Au-rere-a-te-tonga, a history been recognised for its authorship, $12,000 profit from sales has been received by the Gorge Governance Group who are tasked with securing finances and put in place appropriate systems to effectively resource and deliver work programmes to help grow biodiversity, recreational, educational and cultural values within the scenic reserve.

Te Apiti - Manawata Gorge Te Au-rere-a-te-tonga, a history is still available for purchase at Bruce McKenzie Booksellers in Palmerston North, as well as various i-SITES in the wider Manawata Region.