Sustainable growth needed for Napier - Napier City Council

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 16:29

The new District Plan, due in 2022, will set the scene for the city to grow sustainably while preserving its unique character.

Napier City and Hastings District councils have prepared a housing capacity assessment report that identifies the expected demand and supply of housing in both cities over the next 30 years. This is in accordance with Government regulation and has been presented to this week’s Future Napier committee. Updates on the Spatial Picture following public feedback were also presented as well as an update on work that needs to be done before notification of the Proposed District Plan.

Council has to consider how housing demand is managed, weighing it against the interests of the community and the environmental impacts, says Future Napier committee chair, Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan.

"Council’s job is to help those who want to build houses, by having the right land available for that to happen and providing the major infrastructure to support it."

Through the Spatial Picture Council can see where it is possible to provide more housing, says Councillor Brosnan. It includes rezoning through the District Plan Review, and funding for infrastructure in the Long Term Plan (LTP) to service the growth areas.

This housing assessment must be undertaken every three years in time to inform the LTP.

Council must now ascertain where land is available to meet housing demand, and what infrastructure is required to service it. The report provides the evidence, and the Spatial Picture the options for growth.

Residential area considerations include allowances for greater height and density of buildings, close proximity to services and accessibility to public transport. Developers will remain in charge of developing and releasing land to the housing market.

The next steps include starting an assessment of commercial and industrial land capacity, confirming preferred growth options for the short to medium term, and investigating long term growth areas.