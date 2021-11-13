Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 13 November, 2021 - 20:20

One lucky Lotto player will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Red Beach in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are now in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. Lotto NZ stores in these areas can open at this Alert Level should they choose to, provided they follow the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place under the current Alert Level restrictions in Auckland. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of their ticket, and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.