Record number of returnees released from MIQ

Sunday, 14 November, 2021 - 16:58

Today, over 2500 international returnees are eligible to leave MIQ, as changes to MIQ requirements come into effect.

Following changes to the length of time international arrivals need to spend in MIQ, returnees who have been in MIQ for seven or more days are able to leave today.

"Over 2400 of the eligible people are leaving MIQ today - about 8 times more than we would normally see depart each day", said Brigadier Rose King, Joint Head of MIQ.

"This is the largest release in the history of MIQ, and a great logistical effort as we organise test results, health checks and transport back to the point of arrival for each person.

Overall, MIQ has helped over 190,000 returnees come back to New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

"The day has been going well so far with no major issues to report:

- Number of people released so far today (as at 4pm): 2160

- Number of people still to be released today: 274 (all in Auckland)

- Number of people approved to stay another night (to allow for travel on Monday): 96

"I want to thank all those returnees who are departing today for their patience and cooperation. I also want to thank MIQ staff for their extraordinary effort. I’m immensely proud of the crucial role they play in protecting our communities from the further spread of COVID-19.

Today’s easing of MIQ requirements is part of the Government’s broader plan to re-open New Zealand safely and reconnect with the world. From today, the length of time international arrivals to New Zealand must spend in managed isolation halves from 14 days to 7, followed by self-isolation until a negative ‘day 9’ test is received. This change was first announced by the Minister for COVID-19 Response on 28 October 2021.

A full statement will be released tomorrow, 15 November, at 9am.