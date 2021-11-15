Joint tertiary endeavour in renewable energy sector

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 12:29

A joint effort by two New Zealand tertiary institutions aims to develop capability and outreach in the renewable energy sector.

The agreement between Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington and Te Kura Matatini o Taranaki-Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT) will support joint programmes and micro-credentials, collaboration between staff, students, and others, shared research and facilities, and secondary school outreach in the field of renewable energy.

"We are delighted to announce this joint initiative with the Western Institute of Technology in Taranaki centred on the renewable energy sector," says Professor Dale Carnegie, Dean of Engineering at the University. "Our institutions will collaborate to develop innovative solutions to reduce New Zealand's carbon emissions.

"Alongside our iwi and industry partners, this collaboration combines our collective skills and expertise and brings together an amazing team focused on solving one of the great challenges of the coming decades."

Te Herenga Waka Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford and WITT CEO John Snook signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding at the University in Wellington in November.

"The agreement goes a long way to support WITT’s vision to bring transitional energy education to Taranaki. We are committed to positioning Taranaki to become an education energy centre of excellence in Aotearoa, as is the vision of Minister Megan Woods," WITT CEO John Snook says.

"Working with the University and sharing our knowledge and expertise means we can be more effective at co-creating real solutions for the challenges ahead and bringing opportunities for WITT students and the region. The MoU is a vital element in completing our next steps allowing for advanced research, teaching, and learning to take place in Taranaki and across New Zealand."