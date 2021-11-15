Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 12:41

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has completed three significant road and pathway projects in WÄnaka recently that will encourage walking and cycling and improve the safety of all road users.

Two projects - a shared pathway adjacent to Aubrey Road and sealing a 4km stretch of Ballantyne Road - were finished when weather conditions allowed the final sections of seal to be laid effectively after winter. The third project - a footpath next to a section of Ballantyne Road closer to the town centre - was completed earlier in the year.

Active transport

Cyclists and pedestrians can now travel on a separate, sealed pathway running alongside Aubrey Road from Gunn Road in Albert Town to the junction with Anderson Road. This marks a significant upgrade to the previous gravel track and provides a smooth, continuous route that will be especially useful for the growing communities at the Northlake and Hikuwai subdivisions.

Queenstown Lakes District Councillor and WÄnaka Community Board member Quentin Smith said Council’s investment reflects the Upper Clutha community’s desire for local infrastructure that promotes active transport.

"There has been a long-standing strong desire in the community for improved connections and safety for walking and cycling to encourage more people to leave their cars at home. The completion of these projects along with recent upgrades along Lakeside Road has delivered more than 4km of wide, smooth paths to make biking, walking, scootering and skating an easy and safe way to get around."

Councillor Smith also acknowledged the similar, shorter asphalt pathway along Ballantyne Road between the Golf Course Road intersection and Three Parks.

"And this is just the start: there’s $5 million of additional funding for the ‘schools to pool’ project over the next two to three years and more down the track," he said.

Road sealing

The sealing and line marking of Ballantyne Road closest to State Highway 6 was completed in late October. The road was then reopened while a few minor tasks were finished. To avoid future disruption, the project also included relocating 50 power poles in conjunction with Aurora and working with Chorus, Spark and Vodafone which will facilitate future network upgrades between WÄnaka and Luggate.

WÄnaka Community Board Deputy Chair Ed Taylor welcomed the project’s completion.

"I recognise the people of Mount Barker have been pushing for this work for some time. I became involved as the Community Board’s liaison with residents of this area and have been getting lots of great feedback from locals who are loving their new road," he said.

QLDC Roading Operations and Contracts Manager Ben Greenwood thanked the community for their patience and co-operation during the projects.

"We acknowledge the temporary disruption to residents during the construction phase but feel confident these upgraded routes will bring significant community benefits in terms of active transport options and increased safety for many years to come," he said.

All three projects were jointly funded by QLDC and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.