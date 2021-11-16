Paid parking resumes but Saturdays free until Christmas

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 - 09:07

From next Monday November 22 parking charges will apply again in our city centre.

This applies only between Monday and Fridays because Council will continue to offer free parking on Saturdays until Christmas.

There has been no charge for parking in our CBD since the country went into Alert Level 4 on August 17 this year. It has stayed free through each alert level change.

But from Monday, don’t forget to pop some money back in the meters again or use the "pay by plate" system. The same hourly rates apply and our parking wardens will be back to patrol the meters.