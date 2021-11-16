Support for regionalised iwi responses 'focus' - Iwi Chairs

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 - 11:18

The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) met for the final 2021 quarterly hui on 11-12 November. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hui was held online. Chairs, CE’s, and technicians of the seventy-three iwi entities of the NICF addressed a packed agenda, with a significant focus on iwi response to Covid-19, given the current environment.

"The NICF is hugely supportive of, and has been actively advocating for, direct resourcing of the many iwi-led initiatives in response to the Covid-19 threat transpiring across the country. Our people are working incredibly hard to do the very best we can to save MÄori lives. The NICF has been meeting regularly with Ministers and Government officials as part of our response and continue to highlight the ongoing needs of whÄnau, hapÅ«, and iwi" says host Chair, Mike Neho, Tumu Whakarae Te Kaahui o Rauru.

The NICF has once again stood up the Pandemic Response Group to provide a collective strategic approach on behalf of the NICF, with a focus on data, advocacy, intelligence and planning, and communication and political strategy.

Beyond the pandemic response, work across the NICF Pou (pillars) continues. Pou Chairs reported back to the group on day one with progress recommendations for mahi undertaken since the last quarterly hui held in Whanganui in August.

Hui Chair Rahui Papa opened the Ministerial engagement on day two, with an emphasis on working in partnership, highlighting the need for iwi to be included in designing solutions to meet the needs of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi.

Papa went on to say that ‘MÄori will bear the brunt of inequity caused by Covid going forward. Unemployment, Education, Family Violence, Water Issues to name a few will be severely impacted for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi and will need to be addressed in early planning alongside iwi’.

Minister Davis led off the Crown response in relation to iwi engagement and the Covid-19 response. Minister Mahuta, coming in from Australia, provided an update on the Three Waters programme.

Ministers Parker and Allen addressed the recommendations from Pou Taiao (the environmental pillar) on Resource Management Act reforms and Freshwater rights and interests. Minister Faafoi highlighted progress on eliminating racisim and justice sector reforms with Minister Davis sharing the positive outcomes being made across the justice sector with significant reductions in incarceration rates.

Ministers Jackson and Henare were supportive of the recommendations on housing and trade and the work being undertaken by Pou Tahua (the economic pillar) as iwi led housing pilots continue to gain traction. Minister Sepuloni provided updated insight into the health and disability reforms. Climate change pillar, Pou Take Ähuarangi provided an update to the Ministers on progress and concerns with reponse to the climate crisis.

Key points raised by the Chairs during the interaction included an emphisis on the need to address inequitable outcomes for MÄori as the country navigates the realities of living with Covid-19. The NICF particularly identified concerns in relation to the impacts of job loses and subsequent income loss, the urgent need for support of whÄnau with Covid-19 isolating at home, following the number of deaths in the last week, and educational outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi due to ongoing Covid disruptions.

"We are interested in understanding how the Government is investing in our health system now to ensure we are able to cope in the future, not only with Covid-19 but the many rising health concerns of our whÄnau and vulnerable communities, including inequitable cancer outcomes and increasing mental health issues" says Mr Neho. The online hui concluded at lunchtime on the Friday, with planning for the next hui scheduled for February, the NICF have determined to make a decision closer to the time as to whether or not the hui, traditionally held at Waitangi will be able to go ahead face to face.