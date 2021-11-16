'Golden run continues' for Karamu High School's Canoe Polo teams

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 - 12:01

The golden run has continued for Karamu High School and its Canoe Polo, with students selected for a number of regional and national representative teams.

It comes off the back of success at the New Zealand Secondary School Canoe Polo Championships where the school’s senior girls team won gold.

The senior girls also won gold alongside the senior boys at the Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Canoe Polo Championships, and the junior boys came a respectable third.

With a long list of accolades to their name already, Jack Brookes and Hannah Hunt have been named for the respective NZ Under 18A High Performance teams.

Added to this, Hannah has also been named as Captain, alongside her role as vice-captain of the women's U21 tournament team at the NZ Canoe Polo Association’s Development camp, co-captain of the Eastern Canoe Polo U21 Women, and coach of the Hawke’s Bay B2 Women’s 2021 team.

Hannah was joined by Hayley Austin and Megan Godwin in the Women’s U21 Tournament Team, the Eastern Canoe polo 2021 Senior Women’s and U21 Women’s teams.

Jack played in the 2021 NZSS Boys tournament team. He also played alongside Elijah Casson in the Eastern Canoe polo 2021 U21 Men’s team. Blaise Coulbeck and Cullam Teddy played in the U18 Men’s team.

Six other students were selected to play at a regional level.

Karamu Sports Development Trust Chairperson Mat Arcus says there have been a number of very passionate teachers and parents over the years who have put in a lot of time and effort to get the sport going.

"Without this effort and support I don’t think the sport would have grown as much. For example, JB and Tracey Brookes have done a huge amount of work behind the scenes that has allowed all the teams to have gear, training times organised and entering into events."

The Trust was set up in 2003 to enable fundraising to provide the gear the students would need to play canoe polo.

"While the success of the teams has drawn more kids into the sport, the support and camaraderie between all the teams has meant it’s an environment they want to be involved in.

"The teams my kids have been involved in have been very lucky to have some great coaches who have a real passion for the sport. The school has always been very supportive of the teams and celebrated the successes."

For a number of students, the passion to play the sport, and determination to succeed, has been passed onto their siblings. A number of Karamu alumni have also returned to coach their former teams.

"Having ex-students involved has created a linkage between past teams and new students which has helped with continuity, and they are also able to relate to the students," Mr Arcus says. "They also understand the importance of the sport to the school."

Hannah, in Year 13, is humbled by the opportunity to represent her school, whÄnau and country.

"It’s a really good opportunity and It means a lot to me because I’ve worked super hard."

The 18-year-old began playing the sport at the end of primary school and credits her success to the support she has received from Karamu. Her brother George Hunt was also part of the Junior Boys team who won bronze at the regional competition.

"The team culture and environment is really good, and I think it’s what helped Karamu be so successful at Canoe Polo."

The win at nationals was a full-circle moment for coach and ex-student Phoebe Hinton who was in the last Senior Girls team to be victorious at nationals.

"We have a really good team environment that is always positive, and we just worked really hard and played for each other."

While success is important, principal Dionne Thomas says they have worked really hard to ensure a supportive and strong team environment.

She says the school’s long list of accolades in the sport is testament to this, and the hard work and dedication of the many coaches, managers, and support people who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

They were also grateful for sponsorship by Apollo Projects, responsible for two new largescale sporting building projects in Hawke’s Bay.