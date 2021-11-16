Antenatal response to the lockdown baby boom - Parents Centre Aotearoa

Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 - 15:58

An increased demand for Parents Centre Aotearoa’s (PCA) antenatal classes reflects the recently released Stats NZ figures that confirm a ‘lockdown baby boom.’

2021 has seen a rise in numbers of births in New Zealand - with the birth rate sitting at its highest since 2015.

PCA Chief Executive Heather Hayden says the organisation has had to increase the level of support and services they provide Kiwi families over the last year.

"We’ve had to respond to a substantial increase in babies being born in 2021 with more in-person and online classes becoming available, and opening up in new locations around the country," she says.

"When we noticed the increases in antenatal class registrations, it was clear these were pregnancies that were tracked back to lockdown."

Hayden says the increased demand also indicates a boom in first-time parents, which their antenatal classes are geared towards.

"Our antenatal classes have seen an 8% increase in participants on average compared to other years," she explains.

"The classes have served not only as crucial information for our first-time ‘lockdown’ parents, but as the vital support and contact they need after the birth of their babies. Our class participants make these special connects with each-other which parents need more than ever now."

Parents Centre have offered a mixture of online and in person antenatal classes as New Zealand has moved through Covid alert levels and will be looking ahead to respond accordingly to the traffic light system.

"We want to reassure expectant parents that we’ll still be here providing antenatal education and support, despite what Covid throws at us next-year."

Parents Centre Aotearoa is New Zealand’s largest provider of antenatal classes, parenting support and education. They have over 54 locations across the country and online - and have been supporting parents for nearly 70 years. Parents Centre mandates all its facilitators to be fully vaccinated AGAINST Covid-19.