Otago Polytechnic Fashion Design learners don a new look for 'Collections'

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 10:04

Lights, camera, action . . . the wonderful world of Otago Polytechnic Fashion Design learners is being captured on film.

One of the highlights of Otago Polytechnic’s annual Student Showcase, "Collections" takes on a new format this year.

Instead of a runway show, the Year-3 and Post-grad fashion learners’ work will be celebrated via two live film screenings at Otago Polytechnic on Friday 19 November (5.30pm and 8pm).

Otago Polytechnic has partnered with Allied Productions, whose film crew has been capturing the energy and vision of our fashion learners - and will screen the video via broadcast and digital channels (including the Otago Daily Times/www.odt.co.nz) at 8pm on Friday 19 November.

In addition to the live screening, Otago Polytechnic’s Hub will also host an exhibition of selected Fashion learners’ work, on display as part of the wider "Debrief" exhibition, which celebrates other Design disciplines, including Product Design and Communication Design.

"Although our Fashion Design learners are adept at embracing change, I’m still coming to terms with just how positively and powerfully they’ve responded to this latest challenge," says Dr Margo Barton, Head of Fashion, Otago Polytechnic.

"And a big thanks must go to Allied Productions for their support of our learners. Their depth of coverage and collaborative approach is important - not only to Otago Polytechnic, but to all the learners involved.

"Although the complications of adhering to Covid levels meant it was unfeasible to stage a runway show, our learners now have a powerful digital artefact, in the form of this video coverage, that captures and celebrates their creativity."

Matthew Holdridge, Commercial Manager Allied Press Ltd, says:

"Allied Productions and Channel 39-Southern Television have been proud to sponsor Otago Polytechnic’s School of Fashion Collections shows for over 16 years and have supported the development of the student fashion showcase by way of coverage of the catwalk shows.

"This year we worked alongside Otago Polytechnic’s staff and students to produce a digital feature in place of the live show."

Collections

Otago Polytechnic, Forth St, Dunedin

19 November, 5.30pm and 8pm (film screenings; invitation-only)

Note: Otago Polytechnic Student Showcase events, including "Collections", adhere to current Covid-19 Alert level guidelines and restrictions. Refer to our website for up-to-date information