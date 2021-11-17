EIT farewells 'respected Executive Director of Maori'

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 10:26

EIT has farewelled its respected Executive Director, Poutahu - MÄori, Tuhakia Keepa, who has moved on to new opportunities.

Tuhakia, who has been in the role since 2014, has driven EIT’s strategy to engage and uplift MÄori students and also ensured there has been a strong focus on honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles. He has also helped adapt and transform EIT into a provider that reflects and celebrates te ao MÄori .

A major milestone that Tuhakia engaged in recently was EIT’s Te Pae Tawhiti self-evaluation report where valuable feedback was received to ensure EIT’s services work well and respond to the needs of MaÌori learners and their whaÌnau, as well as the aspirations of the local iwi and MaÌori communities.

Tuhakia, who is of Te Aitanga a MÄhaki, NgÄti Kahungunu, NgÄti Maniapoto and NgÄti Ruanui descent, has also been influential in formulating engagement plans for MÄori in the new Te PÅ«kenga network of polytechnics. At a farewell function on EIT’s Hawke’s Bay Campus last week, EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins thanked Tuhakia for his contribution to EIT.

"Tuhakia has provided outstanding leadership across the institution, influencing thinking and changing practises, and has put in place strategies that advance MÄori success in our mahi. We’ve still got a long way to go, but he has made a real difference and we shall miss his friendship, and leadership."

"He goes onto new opportunities with all our blessings."

Tuhakia said he had enjoyed his time at EIT and believed that EIT’s strength was that its people came from the community it served and it was part of that community.