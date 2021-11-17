Best Foods 'pledges support' to open pantry initiative Pataka Kai

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 10:12

New Zealand’s favourite mayo Best Foods is pledging its support to PÄtaka Kai this November to encourage Kiwis to direct surplus food into communities that can take advantage of it.

PÄtaka Kai is an ‘open pantry’ initiative growing rapidly in New Zealand with approximately 140 street pantries across the nation. It enables and encourages community food sharing, giving Kiwis in need access to food that would otherwise go to waste. Built on giving and trust, the shelves operate on a ‘give what you can’ and ‘help yourself’ basis.

With the average Kiwi family throwing away three shopping trolleys worth of food each year1, Best Foods is supplying 1,000 units of mayo throughout November alongside non-perishable food items to be supplied to PÄtaka Kai pantries in Auckland, Waikato and Northland - each region will distribute across select pantries.

On a mission to raise awareness around food waste, Best Foods hopes this support will encourage Kiwis to direct any surplus food they may have to a local pantry. A versatile condiment like mayo can help bring life to almost any dish - and Best Foods is committed to helping reduce food waste.

"We know food waste is a major issue both in New Zealand and across the world. Part of reducing food waste is directing surplus food into our communities that can take advantage of it,’ says Nabomita Bagchi of Unilever New Zealand.

‘’When it’s just one household, left behinds have their limitations. But when we pool our surplus and left behinds together, we can help feed communities and add just a lick of mayo to pull it together,’’ Nabo concludes.

The Vodafone Warriors, sponsored by Best Foods, are providing their support through the Warriors Community Foundation - with ex-player and foundation ambassador Ruben Wiki dropping off Best Foods mayo and food across South Auckland PÄtaka Kai pantries.

The most common cause of food waste is over-purchasing, over-cooking and simply not eating leftovers. This is often due to a lack of inspiration and skills resulting in $1.17 billion worth of food wasted per year2.

Alongside Best Foods’ support towards PÄtaka Kai, Best Foods has useful tips and tricks to help reduce waste at home alongside a range of ‘leftover’ recipes developed with the topmost wasted ingredients in mind.