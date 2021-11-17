Marlborough's local recovery transition period extended

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 11:03

Marlborough’s mayor John Leggett today extended the local transition period from the region’s state of emergency caused by the 17 July weather event for a further 28 days.

The notice of extension of the local recovery transition period, under Section 94D of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, comes into effect at 12.21 pm today and expires at 12.20 pm on 15 December.

The extension covers the Wairau/Awatere Ward and the Marlborough Sounds Ward owing to the ongoing recovery requirements from the July flood event.

Mayor Leggett said the fourth extension to the transition period was required to give the Council time to continue planning for the reinstatement of the roading network in the affected areas while providing extra options for the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team (MRRT) to manage this fragile network.

"There are also access and welfare issues for both residents and primary industry that require ongoing management under the recovery transition framework," he said.

The MRRT is working closely with the Council and Marlborough Roads as the recovery effort continues.