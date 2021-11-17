Drivers - 'watch speed as students head back to school'

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 11:44

With school students across Auckland starting to head back to school from today, road safety charity Brake is reminding drivers to slow down around schools and look out for children. As schools reopen, the roads around them will be busier with parents and children than they have been for several months.

Lower speeds help to reduce the risk of death and serious injury, particularly to people on foot and bicycle. By slowing down around schools, drivers have a much better chance of stopping in time if a child makes a mistake, and if a crash occurs, their chance of survival is much higher.

Brake supports proposals to reduce speed limits around schools, and says 30km/h limits are needed around many schools to help keep children safe, and in line with international best practice. [1] Children are unable to accurately judge the speed of a vehicle travelling more than 30km/h, so may misjudge how fast cars travelling at higher speeds are going, and think it’s safe to cross when it isn’t. [2]

Brake’s NZ director Caroline Perry says: "The death of a child on the road is devastating. Slower speeds outside schools are essential to protect our children and young people on their way to and from school. We’re reminding drivers to slow down and look out for kids as students head back to school. Children can make mistakes, and research shows they can’t accurately assess a vehicle’s speed, so drivers need to give the road their full attention. Many schools already have variable speed limits around them at peak school times, but we urge drivers to commit to slowing down even further, to 30km/h, so they are much more likely to stop in time if a child runs out, and if they do hit, the child is far more likely to survive."

The charity is also reminding drivers that the speed limit when passing a stopped school bus in either direction is 20km/h.

"The speed limit around school buses is there to protect children. They sometimes make mistakes, but don’t deserve to pay for it with their life. We’re reminding all drivers of the importance of the school bus rule and calling on them to commit to following it," Ms Perry said.

Parents, carers and educators can also help protect children by teaching key road safety messages. Today is National Beep Beep! Day, with children aged 2-7 learning about road safety in schools and childcare centres, or at home. Children will be learning key messages like why it’s important to hold hands with an adult when out walking, sit in a child seat in a vehicle, wear a helmet on a bike or scooter, and cross the road only at safe crossing places.

Schools, childcare centres and families can access free information and resources through the Brake website at any time. Visit www.brake.org.nz/beepbeepday to find out more about Beep Beep! Days.