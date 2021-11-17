Tairawhiti's Natural Heritage Fund 'triples in three years'

|
Fourteen TairÄwhiti properties have been awarded a share of the $100,000 Natural Heritage Fund (NHF) for the 2021/2022 financial year.
The fund has more than tripled in value over the past three years from $30,000 in the 2018/2019 financial year.
NHF is a Council fund. It gives back to significant projects on private properties that increase the wellbeing of our environment. The fund is intended to assist private landowners to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land. The fund gives recognition and support from Council to the positive contribution landowners make to retaining biodiversity values as guardians/kaitiaki of their land.
This year Council received a record number of 20 applications which exceeded the amount of the NHF.
Applications were assessed using the biodiversity merit ranking sheet, which considers the social, cultural and environmental attributes and gains of a project.
The amounts approved at Council’s Operations meeting for the 2021/2022 financial year were:
Gaddums Hill Protection Management Area Enhancement Project - $10,500
Te Kopae Bush Protection Management Area Fencing Project - $12,000
Mangaotane Station Trust Conservation Project - $6,000
Maungarongo o Te Kooti Reserve Wetland Restoration Project - $10,000
Paringahau Station Protection Management Area Fencing Project - $10,000
Willows Road - Maungarongo Wetland Margin Project - $6,000
Koranga Station Pest Control Project - $3,500
Waikereru Wetland Restoration Project - $8,500
Kotare Station - Murphy's Bush Planting and Pest Control Project - $9,000
Pukekiwi Station Riparian Project - $7,000
Aerial Station Fencing Project - $5,000
Lark Ridge Biodiversity Project - $5,000
Tralee Station Revegetation Project - $3,500
Waikohu River Riparian Project - $4,000.
