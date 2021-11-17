Trial camping facility to get more people experiencing Kapiti on horseback - KCDC

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 12:19

Trial camping facility to get more people experiencing Kapiti on horseback this summer

This summer, to help entice more visitors and their horses to the district, Kapiti Coast District Council is funding the temporary hire of a portable shower and toilet block at the Otaki MÄori Racing Club to create an area for "horse camping".

Based inside the extensive grounds of the Otaki Maori Racing Club and looking out onto the stunning Tararua Ranges, the dedicated horse camping area will provide all the facilities needed by riders and horses alike. Just two minutes from State Highway 1 and the Otaki township, visitors will be able to set up a tent, float or horse-truck right next to their horse’s yard.

Kapiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says that the Kapiti Coast has a lot to offer equestrian visitors and the new horse camping facility will be a great addition to the varied accommodation options already available for both rider and horse.

"The Kapiti Coast has a solid reputation as a great place to visit for all things equestrian. Whether beach riding, trail trekking, riding alongside the rivers in Otaki and Waikanae, or hacking the hilly tracks at Whareroa Farm, we cater for any style of riding.

"Our recently adopted Destination Management Plan highlights more visitor experience opportunities for bridleways and when we were approached by the Kapiti Equestrian Advocacy Group (KEAG) with this idea, we were happy to support this trial," says Mr Ward. "Supporting local organisations, like KEAG and the Otaki Maori Racing Club, who have the shared vision and goal of attracting visitors to the Kapiti Coast, is vital to our districts’ economic wellbeing as it generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, and on tourism activities."

Ben Jamison, OMRC General Manager says the three-month trial, starting 1 December 2021, will help to attract more equestrian visitors to the Kapiti Coast as well as help the Club determine if it’s viable to install permanent facilities for next summer.

"Complete with picturesque beaches, gentle riverbanks, urban bridleways and vast nature reserves, the Kapiti Coast is a horse rider’s paradise. We want to enable more people to experience what we have to offer," says Mr Jamison.

"We’re really excited to start spreading the word and welcoming riders and their horses to our camping area. We’re grateful for Council’s support not only in providing funding for the shower and toilet block but also by helping to promote equestrian tourism via KapitiCoastNZ.com."

The one-off trial period runs from 1 December through to 28 February 2022. Showers and toilets provided onsite will be exclusively for horse campers.