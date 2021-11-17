Discovery of remains at Pike shows vital importance of investigation - Pike Families

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 14:15

The discovery of human remains during the current Pike River borehole investigation is a stark reminder of the need for justice and the importance of the ongoing police work, say Pike River Family representatives.

Rowdy Durbridge who’s boy Dan was working in the area of the mine where remains have been identified says that the discovery is a shock. "You know the guys are down there but to know they have been seen, it hits you hard, eh.

"We’ve fought hard for years now to get justice for our boys, and this is part of it happening. This is why we worked so hard to negotiate these boreholes and we’ll be supporting the police in whatever way we can to take this further if it needs to happen.

Anna Osborne says "Families have seen images from the borehole project and more will see them at a presentation tonight.

"We can’t talk about the details of what we’ve seen because we don’t want to put any future prosecution at risk, but we can say that what we’ve seen is starting to give real clarity about what happened down there.

"This is an incredibly emotional day for all of us."