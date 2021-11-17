Calls for people to get vaccinated and tested as Covid found in Turangi

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 14:51

COVID-19 has spread to TÅ«rangi with one case reported today and locals are being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Six new COVID-19 cases have also been reported in TaupÅ.

Toi Te Ora Public Health is advising anybody who lives in or has visited the TÅ«rangi area in the last week to get tested if they have any Covid symptoms.

Pihanga Health has set up a temporary COVID-19 community testing station in the white building next to the TÅ«rangi Community Health Centre, which will be open today until 4pm, and again tomorrow and on Friday from 10.30am until 4pm.

TÅ«wharetoa Health and Pihanga Health are also doing drive-through and walk-up vaccinations at the back of the TÅ«rangi Community Health Centre (enter from Hingaia Street) today and for the rest of the week from 10.30am until 4.30pm. No bookings are needed.

People with COVID-19 symptoms cannot be vaccinated and must instead go for a test.

Testing and vaccinations are also continuing in TaupÅ and details are below.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said it’s upsetting to hear that the virus has spread to TÅ«rangi.

He is repeating his call for everyone in the district to keep safe, get tested and vaccinated.

"This is very unsettling news, and news that we didn’t want to hear," Mr Trewavas said. "But Covid has arrived in our community and we all need to be very careful. Please follow all Covid guidelines, wear a mask and social distance, and please get vaccinated if you can.

"Now, more than ever, we need to support each other. Remember, it’s nobody’s fault if they get Covid and people going for tests should be applauded for doing the right thing."

TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board CEO Shane Heremaia said the case will be of concern in the small, tight knit TÅ«rangi community - but will also bring people together during the pandemic.

"The Trust Board has been encouraging our whÄnau since the pandemic began, to protect our whakapapa and the wellbeing of others in the community. Vaccination is the way to go.

"TÅ«rangi is a resilient community. People come together in times of crisis - we see this being the case now - and that the locals will rally to support the whÄnau of today’s case."

Dr Bruce Duncan, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health said it’s important that people get a COVID-19 swab if they are experiencing symptoms.

"Testing is important to help contain further spread of the virus. It is also important to continue following other health measures at all times, including wearing face coverings, using the COVID-19 tracer app, practicing good hand hygiene and maintaining distance from others."

"The spread of COVID-19 into our region is an important reminder of the need to get vaccinated," says Dr Duncan. "Getting fully vaccinated helps protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19."

COVID-19 testing in the TaupÅ District is available at:

TÅ«rangi: Pihanga Health, in the white building next to the TÅ«rangi Community Health Centre, 10.30am to 4pm today, tomorrow and Friday.

TaupÅ: Covid-19 Testing (Swabbing) Centre, 79 Miro Street, TaupÅ open daily from 9am - 3pm.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the TaupÅ District are available at:

TÅ«rangi: Drive-through and walk-in vaccinations, no booking required. TÅ«rangi Community Health Centre back carpark accessed via Hingaia Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm today, tomorrow and Friday.

TaupÅ: TaupÅ Health Centre, 113 te Heuheu Street, 8am-5pm, drop-in, open to all

TaupÅ Medical Centre, 117 te Heuheu Street, 8am to 6pm, drop in, open to all

Covid-19 Immunisation Hub, 6/29 Totara Street, 8.30am to 4.30pm, last appointment 3.50pm

Unichem MainStreet Pharmacy, Tongariro Street, 6pm to 7.30pm, bookings essential.

Testing and vaccination information is available on Health point here. It is also available on Lakes DHB’s website here. http://www.lakesdhb.govt.nz/Article.aspx?ID=12367

Lakes DHB’s Facebook page has daily updates on where to get tested. To book an appointment go to http://www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.