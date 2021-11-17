Iwi collective commited to response effort to Covid-19 - Te Ranga Tupua

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 15:40

The Te Ranga Tupua Iwi Collective says it is actively working together to provide information and build preparedness and resilence in the Covid-19 environment.

The collective, which is made up of iwi within the Whanganui, RangitÄ«kei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki regions, recently secured $2.8 million government funding to ensure support for whÄnau in the region.

Te Ranga Tupua spokesperson Whetu Moataane, chair of NgÄti Rangi, says there are fears that it’s only a matter of time before Covid-19 spreads to their rohe.

"We need to ensure that our whÄnau are prepared for what this means so that we can care for and support each other when people start becoming sick," he says.

"Our major focus will be on increasing vaccinations as well as looking at how we plan for living with Covid - this includes isolation planning, testing regimes and social service planning."

Te Ranga Tupua is proactively working with iwi providers, community and the three District Health Boards in the area to determine what is needed for the people.

Operations lead Nancy Tuaine, chief executive of NgÄ TÄngata Tiaki o Whanganui, says they will stand up another pandemic response effort in coming weeks.

"When we shift to the traffic light framework and the country starts to open up - modelling tells us that it is MÄori who will be inequitably impacted by this," she says.

"It is likely that our hospital system will be stretched in an outbreak and we want to support whÄnau to be prepared, which also means being able to look after ourselves at home."

Tuaine says the collective effort will include establishing mobile units, working with whÄnau to develop their plans, and exploring options for isolation facilities.

"We are urging our families to start having conversations as a whÄnau around how they will support each others wellbeing in an outbreak.

"Now more than ever, we need to show each other kindness and work together for the betterment of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi."