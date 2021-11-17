Mayor Boult delighted at Auckland border announcement - QLDC

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 16:58

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult applauded Central Government’s significant announcements aimed at reconnecting Tamaki Makaurau Auckland with the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I’m delighted for Aucklanders who now have some certainty. Knowing those that are fully immunised or return a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be able to travel freely outside of Auckland for any reason will be a huge lift and a great relief. They’ve put in the hard yards with months of lockdown and high-level restrictions and I applaud the Prime Minister for delivering on her commitment to get Aucklanders moving to enjoy the festive and summer season ahead."

"Having the new COVID-19 Protection Framework in place will also give people outside of Auckland some assurance that they can comfortably welcome visitors with every aspect of this new traffic light system working to minimise any impact or spread in the community. This also gives confidence for businesses in prime destinations such as Wanaka, Arrowtown and Queenstown that they can start planning for a busier summer period."

The 15 December date for Auckland residents to start travelling further afield coincides with the introduction of the requirement for any travellers on Air New Zealand domestic flights to be fully vaccinated or return a negative test within 72 hours. Government has also confirmed it has made provision for inter-island ferries to apply the same restrictions, providing further consideration for South Island communities and businesses.

Mayor Boult also took the opportunity to acknowledge the district’s communities and the efforts made by the majority to get vaccinated and protect what we love.

"The Queenstown Lakes District has now surpassed the 90% fully immunised, that’s doubled jabbed, milestone making us the first area in Aotearoa New Zealand to hit and go beyond that goal. That is a testament to the fine folk of the Queenstown Lakes and their commitment to one another. You have all risen to the challenge and taken that step to protect our way of life, our economy, and our whanau and friends. I congratulate and thank each and every one of you."

Mayor Boult encouraged anyone hesitating for a second jab, or booking their first appointment, to speak to a medical professional regarding their concerns without delay.

"Whilst we’re leading the way in vaccinations, I know we can still do more and make this an outstanding summer for our communities, for our local businesses, and for our visitors."