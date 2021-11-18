Finalists announced for TECT Community Awards 2022

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 08:34

The finalists for the 2022 TECT Community Awards have been announced.

The awards, which will be held at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre on 17 March, will celebrate the community groups, volunteers and young changemakers who are helping make the Western Bay of Plenty one of the greatest places to live.

Finalists will be vying for six main awards: Event Excellence, Sustainable Future, Diversity and Inclusion, Heart of the Community, Youth Spirit and Volunteer of the Year. A Lifetime Service Award and People's Choice Award will also be announced on the night of the awards.

The People's Choice Award is back for 2022, with the community able to select their favourite finalist. Voting will open in February on the TECT website. The judging panel reviewed an overwhelming number of high calibre nominations across all categories. One of the judges, Carlo Ellis, says the panel were inspired by the diversity of nominations that came through. "2021 has been another challenging year, but one that has seen countless community groups and volunteers devote their time and energy to help our region thrive. "Looking through all the nominations was truly inspiring. There are so many people and groups who work quietly away with little recognition to make our community a better place to live. "The TECT Community Awards are always a great night to get these unsung heroes up on stage for a moment and show some love for the passion and dedication they give to others.

"Congratulations to all nominees and finalists - your work in our community is something to be commended."

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber gives his thanks to all the nominees and finalists. "To all of the finalists, whether they be organisations or individuals who were nominated - thank you for everything you do to support our Western Bay community. "By being nominated for the TECT Community Awards, your hard work and dedication has been recognised by the community within which you do your volunteering." Tauranga City Council Chair Anne Tolley says this year's TECT Community Award finalists exemplify the diversity and depth of the Western Bay of Plenty sub-region's voluntary sector.

"There's absolutely no doubt that the strength of a community depends on the people and groups who devote their time and energy to activities which enrich us and help residents who need support from time to time. "We're very fortunate to have so many selfless individuals and organisations amongst us and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the finalists for their contributions to our community," Anne says.

The finalists for the TECT Community Awards are:

Event Excellence Award

Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival

He Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust - Waitangi Day Celebrations Multicultural Festival Tauranga National Jazz Festival

Te Kete O Matariki

Sustainable Future Award

Envirohub Bay of Plenty

Friends of the Blade

Maketu Ongatoro Wetland Society

PiPS - People, Plants, School

Youth Search and Rescue Trust

Diversity and Inclusion Award

English Language Partners Bay of Plenty

Pacific Island Community (Tauranga) Trust

RainbowYOUTH

StarJam

Tauranga Riding for the Disabled

Heart of the Community Award

Alzheimers Society Tauranga Inc

Good Neighbour Projects Team

Homes of Hope Charitable Trust

Western Bay Heritage Trust

YWAM Ships Aotearoa - Trinity Koha Dental Clinic

Youth Spirit Award

Kim Kaur

Kororia Solomon

Quinn Boyle

Ryan Kayser

Shuari Naidoo

Volunteer of the Year Award

Andrew McDowell

Bill Webb

David Walker

Maureen Paterson

Rodney Landrebe

Winners will be announced at the TECT Community Awards Thursday 17 March 2022, with a showcase of all finalists also hosted online on the TECT Facebook in the weeks leading up to the event. All nominees, nominators, and finalists will be invited early next year. To learn more, visit https://www.tect.org.nz/community-awards-2022/.