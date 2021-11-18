Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz's 'priority is to keep community safe'

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 09:54

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz is concerned about a letter circulating in our region.

"I was made aware of a letter addressed to Turanga Health staff that listed 28 questions about the Covid-19 vaccine. It is written by a group questioning the vaccine safety and mandate and encourages people to write to me.

"I would like to reinforce that my first priority is to keep our community safe. I am fully supportive of the prevention measures being taken and our drive towards vaccinating as many people as possible. We know that vaccines save lives.

"It is only a matter of time before Covid reaches TairÄwhiti, and as a region we need to plan and be ready for when this happens.

"I understand there is some hesitancy and misinformation around the Covid-19 vaccine. If you have questions, I urge you to talk with your GP or with trusted friends who have been vaccinated, rather than obtaining secondhand information through social media.

"There are also other excellent sources of credible information, like Karawhiua - Karawhiua - Frequently Asked Questions. This website also gives you an option to ask other questions. https://karawhiua.nz/frequently-asked-questions/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMItILWhcfr8wIViplmAh1NzQpJEAAYAyAAEgL6__D_BwE

"As a Council, and as an organisation, we fully support vaccination as the best protection for our whole community. Please Team TairÄwhiti - let’s look after ourselves and our community and vaccinate."