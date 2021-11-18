820 place name decisions announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has announced 820 place name decisions.
These include four official place names in the Darran Mountains, Fiordland National Park:
Mount Mahere will become Mount Makere and be moved to its correct position.
The names Mount Milne and Mount Tarewai will become official, and their positions corrected.
The peak Waitiri will become Whaitiri, and its position corrected.
A stream at Te Ahumairangi Hill in Wellington is now officially named WaipaekÄkÄ.
Names are also confirmed for six undersea features in the Southern Ocean - Christoffel Hill, Ice Bird Peak, Kidson Hills, Leachman Hill, Lewis Seamount, and Solo Peak.
The majority of the remaining place names are in the Gisborne Region.
"More than 800 unofficial place names have been fast-tracked to make them official. These are familiar names that people already know and use. Most are unchanged, apart from some te reo MÄori place names which now include macrons that were missing," says Board Chairperson Anselm Haanen.
Mr Haanen says the accuracy of official names is important for community identity.
"Our MÄori place names, like many place names, often have unique stories behind them that are part of local history. Ensuring they use appropriate macrons helps keep those stories alive."
Mr Haanen says the Board has also opened consultation on six proposed names:
four currently unnamed creeks in Porirua: Kapakapanui Creek, Koangaumu Creek, Ohangao Creek and TÄ«tahi Creek
an unnamed range near Horohoro south of Rotorua: Te Horohoroinga-o-ngÄ-ringa-o-Kahumatamomoe
changing Mount Misery (south of Tauranga) to MaungatÅ«tÅ«.
"We would like anyone interested in these name proposals to make a submission. It is important people have their say about place names proposed in their neighbourhood," says Mr Haanen.
Details of the proposed changes and how to make a submission are available at https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021#1
For a complete list of the place names visit https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021
Maps showing the place names are online at https://gazetteer.linz.govt.nz
Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, web sites and databases.
18 o Whiringa-Ä-rangi 2021
E 820 ngÄ whakatau ingoa wÄhi kua pÄnuihia
Kua pÄnuihia e te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa Ätahi whakataunga ingoa wÄhi e 820.
Ka uru atu ki Änei Ätahi ingoa wÄhi mana e whÄ i te Pae Maunga o Darran me Fiordland National Park:
Kua Mount Makere a Mount Mahere ka nekehia anÅ ki tÅna tÅ«nga tika.
Ka mana ngÄ ingoa o Mount Milne me Mount Tarewai, ka whakatikaina anÅ Å rÄua tÅ«nga.
Kua Whaitiri te tihi o Waitiri ka whakatikaina anÅ tÅna tÅ«nga.
Kua mana te ingoa o WaipaekÄkÄ, tÄtahi manga i Te Ahumairangi Hill i Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara.
Kua whakaÅ«ngia hoki Ätahi ingoa mÅ Ätahi tÄrainga takere moana e ono i Te Taihuka-a-Pia - a Christoffel Hill, a Ice Bird Peak, a Kidson Hills, a Leachman Hill, a Lewis Seamount, me Solo Peak.
Ko te nuinga atu o ngÄ ingoa wÄhi e toe ana kei te Rohe ki TÅ«ranga-nui-a-Kiwa.
Hei tÄ te Toihau o te Poari, a Anselm Haanen, "Neke atu i te 800 ngÄ ingoa kÄore i mana kua whakamanahia i raro i te tukanga whakatau wawe. He ingoa Änei e mÅhio whÄnuitia ana, e whakamahia ana e te iwi. Ko te nuinga kÄore i whakarerekÄtia, atu i te hoatu i te tohutÅ e ngaro ana i Ätahi ingoa wÄhi MÄori."
Hei tÄ Mr Haanen ko te tino tika kÄ o te ingoa mana e hira ana ki te tuakiri hapori.
"He rite tonu te noho mai o te kÅrero ahurei, te kÅrero tuku iho o te rohe ki muri o Å tÄtou ingoa wÄhi MÄori, pÄrÄ i te maha atu o ngÄ ingoa wÄhi. MÄ te Äta whai kia noho mai te tohutÅ ki te wÄhi tika e ora tonu ai aua kÅrero tuku iho".
Hei tÄ Mr Haanen kua whakatuwherahia e te Poari te whakapÄpÄtanga mÅ Ätahi ingoa e ono kua tonoa:
Ätahi kÅawa ingoa kore e whÄ i Porirua: a Kapakapanui Creek, a Koangaumu Creek, a Ohangao Creek me TÄ«tahi Creek
tÄtahi pae maunga ingoa kore pÄtata ki Horohoro kei te tonga o Rotorua: Te Horohoroinga-o-ngÄ-ringa-o-Kahumatamomoe
te panoni i a Mount Misery (kei te tonga o Tauranga) kia MaungatÅ«tÅ«.
Hei tÄ Mr Haanen, "Ka pai tonu ki a mÄtou ki te tÄpaea mai e te hunga e hiahia ana Å rÄtou whakaaro ki ngÄ tono ingoa nei.
He mea nui te whakaputa kÅrero a te tangata mÅ ngÄ ingoa kua tonoa i tÅ rÄtou takiwÄ."
Ka taea ngÄ kÅrero whÄnui mÅ ngÄ panonitanga kua tonoa me te Ähua o te tÄpae whakaaro mai i https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021#1
MÅ te rÄrangi ingoa wÄhi katoa haere ki https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021
Kei te ipurangi ngÄ mahere whakaatu i ngÄ ingoa wÄhi, kei https://gazetteer.linz.govt.nz
Kia mana te ingoa wÄhi, me mÄtua whakamahi ki ngÄ tuhinga mana katoa pÄrÄ i te tohu huarahi, te mahere, te paetukutuku me te putunga raraunga.
KA MUTU
KÅrero tuarongo me Ätahi atu pÄrongo
He rÅpÅ« motuhake Ä-ture te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa. E tautokohia ana mÄtou e ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.
Ko tÄ te ingoa wÄhi he whakaatu kei hea tÄtou. He tohu hiranga hoki mÅ ngÄ kawenga taha ahurea a ngÄ hunga o Änei rÄ, o mua, nÄ rÄtou i taunaha, me tÄ rÄtou i uara ai. He nui whakaharahara te mÅhio ki te ingoa tika o tÄtahi wÄhi me tÅna wÄhi tÅ«turu ki ngÄ kÅrero me ngÄ mahi o ia rÄ, pÄrÄ i te Äta tautuhi a ngÄ ratonga whawhati tata ’kei hea ake’ tÄtahi wÄhi i runga i te whÄwhai, te mÄrama me te tika tÅ«turu.
I raro i tÄ mÄtou tukanga whakatau wawe, ka taea te whakaae kia mana tÄtahi ingoa wÄhi kua takoto kÄore i mana ka kitea i Ätahi tuhinga mana e rua neke atu, i Ätahi putunga raraunga rÄnei me te kore e whakapÄpÄ ki te iwi tÅ«matanui, waihoki mÅ te unu atu i te ingoa. Kei raro te tukanga whakatau wawe nei i te wehenga 24 o te Ture a te New Zealand Geographic Board 2008.
Ki te whakapono ka whakahÄngia e te iwi tÅ«matanui te ingoa kua takoto kÄore i mana, me mÄtua whai e te Poari te katoa o te tukanga Ä-ture kua whakaritea i te Ture, tae atu ki te whakapÄpÄ haere ki te iwi tÅ«matanui.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice