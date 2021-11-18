820 place name decisions announced

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 11:42

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has announced 820 place name decisions.

These include four official place names in the Darran Mountains, Fiordland National Park:

Mount Mahere will become Mount Makere and be moved to its correct position.

The names Mount Milne and Mount Tarewai will become official, and their positions corrected.

The peak Waitiri will become Whaitiri, and its position corrected.

A stream at Te Ahumairangi Hill in Wellington is now officially named WaipaekÄkÄ.

Names are also confirmed for six undersea features in the Southern Ocean - Christoffel Hill, Ice Bird Peak, Kidson Hills, Leachman Hill, Lewis Seamount, and Solo Peak.

The majority of the remaining place names are in the Gisborne Region.

"More than 800 unofficial place names have been fast-tracked to make them official. These are familiar names that people already know and use. Most are unchanged, apart from some te reo MÄori place names which now include macrons that were missing," says Board Chairperson Anselm Haanen.

Mr Haanen says the accuracy of official names is important for community identity.

"Our MÄori place names, like many place names, often have unique stories behind them that are part of local history. Ensuring they use appropriate macrons helps keep those stories alive."

Mr Haanen says the Board has also opened consultation on six proposed names:

four currently unnamed creeks in Porirua: Kapakapanui Creek, Koangaumu Creek, Ohangao Creek and TÄ«tahi Creek

an unnamed range near Horohoro south of Rotorua: Te Horohoroinga-o-ngÄ-ringa-o-Kahumatamomoe

changing Mount Misery (south of Tauranga) to MaungatÅ«tÅ«.

"We would like anyone interested in these name proposals to make a submission. It is important people have their say about place names proposed in their neighbourhood," says Mr Haanen.

Details of the proposed changes and how to make a submission are available at https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021#1

For a complete list of the place names visit https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021

Maps showing the place names are online at https://gazetteer.linz.govt.nz

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, web sites and databases.

18 o Whiringa-Ä-rangi 2021

E 820 ngÄ whakatau ingoa wÄhi kua pÄnuihia

Kua pÄnuihia e te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa Ätahi whakataunga ingoa wÄhi e 820.

Ka uru atu ki Änei Ätahi ingoa wÄhi mana e whÄ i te Pae Maunga o Darran me Fiordland National Park:

Kua Mount Makere a Mount Mahere ka nekehia anÅ ki tÅna tÅ«nga tika.

Ka mana ngÄ ingoa o Mount Milne me Mount Tarewai, ka whakatikaina anÅ Å rÄua tÅ«nga.

Kua Whaitiri te tihi o Waitiri ka whakatikaina anÅ tÅna tÅ«nga.

Kua mana te ingoa o WaipaekÄkÄ, tÄtahi manga i Te Ahumairangi Hill i Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara.

Kua whakaÅ«ngia hoki Ätahi ingoa mÅ Ätahi tÄrainga takere moana e ono i Te Taihuka-a-Pia - a Christoffel Hill, a Ice Bird Peak, a Kidson Hills, a Leachman Hill, a Lewis Seamount, me Solo Peak.

Ko te nuinga atu o ngÄ ingoa wÄhi e toe ana kei te Rohe ki TÅ«ranga-nui-a-Kiwa.

Hei tÄ te Toihau o te Poari, a Anselm Haanen, "Neke atu i te 800 ngÄ ingoa kÄore i mana kua whakamanahia i raro i te tukanga whakatau wawe. He ingoa Änei e mÅhio whÄnuitia ana, e whakamahia ana e te iwi. Ko te nuinga kÄore i whakarerekÄtia, atu i te hoatu i te tohutÅ e ngaro ana i Ätahi ingoa wÄhi MÄori."

Hei tÄ Mr Haanen ko te tino tika kÄ o te ingoa mana e hira ana ki te tuakiri hapori.

"He rite tonu te noho mai o te kÅrero ahurei, te kÅrero tuku iho o te rohe ki muri o Å tÄtou ingoa wÄhi MÄori, pÄrÄ i te maha atu o ngÄ ingoa wÄhi. MÄ te Äta whai kia noho mai te tohutÅ ki te wÄhi tika e ora tonu ai aua kÅrero tuku iho".

Hei tÄ Mr Haanen kua whakatuwherahia e te Poari te whakapÄpÄtanga mÅ Ätahi ingoa e ono kua tonoa:

Ätahi kÅawa ingoa kore e whÄ i Porirua: a Kapakapanui Creek, a Koangaumu Creek, a Ohangao Creek me TÄ«tahi Creek

tÄtahi pae maunga ingoa kore pÄtata ki Horohoro kei te tonga o Rotorua: Te Horohoroinga-o-ngÄ-ringa-o-Kahumatamomoe

te panoni i a Mount Misery (kei te tonga o Tauranga) kia MaungatÅ«tÅ«.

Hei tÄ Mr Haanen, "Ka pai tonu ki a mÄtou ki te tÄpaea mai e te hunga e hiahia ana Å rÄtou whakaaro ki ngÄ tono ingoa nei.

He mea nui te whakaputa kÅrero a te tangata mÅ ngÄ ingoa kua tonoa i tÅ rÄtou takiwÄ."

Ka taea ngÄ kÅrero whÄnui mÅ ngÄ panonitanga kua tonoa me te Ähua o te tÄpae whakaaro mai i https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021#1

MÅ te rÄrangi ingoa wÄhi katoa haere ki https://www.linz.govt.nz/nzgb-notices-november-2021

Kei te ipurangi ngÄ mahere whakaatu i ngÄ ingoa wÄhi, kei https://gazetteer.linz.govt.nz

Kia mana te ingoa wÄhi, me mÄtua whakamahi ki ngÄ tuhinga mana katoa pÄrÄ i te tohu huarahi, te mahere, te paetukutuku me te putunga raraunga.

KA MUTU

KÅrero tuarongo me Ätahi atu pÄrongo

He rÅpÅ« motuhake Ä-ture te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa. E tautokohia ana mÄtou e ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Ko tÄ te ingoa wÄhi he whakaatu kei hea tÄtou. He tohu hiranga hoki mÅ ngÄ kawenga taha ahurea a ngÄ hunga o Änei rÄ, o mua, nÄ rÄtou i taunaha, me tÄ rÄtou i uara ai. He nui whakaharahara te mÅhio ki te ingoa tika o tÄtahi wÄhi me tÅna wÄhi tÅ«turu ki ngÄ kÅrero me ngÄ mahi o ia rÄ, pÄrÄ i te Äta tautuhi a ngÄ ratonga whawhati tata ’kei hea ake’ tÄtahi wÄhi i runga i te whÄwhai, te mÄrama me te tika tÅ«turu.

I raro i tÄ mÄtou tukanga whakatau wawe, ka taea te whakaae kia mana tÄtahi ingoa wÄhi kua takoto kÄore i mana ka kitea i Ätahi tuhinga mana e rua neke atu, i Ätahi putunga raraunga rÄnei me te kore e whakapÄpÄ ki te iwi tÅ«matanui, waihoki mÅ te unu atu i te ingoa. Kei raro te tukanga whakatau wawe nei i te wehenga 24 o te Ture a te New Zealand Geographic Board 2008.

Ki te whakapono ka whakahÄngia e te iwi tÅ«matanui te ingoa kua takoto kÄore i mana, me mÄtua whai e te Poari te katoa o te tukanga Ä-ture kua whakaritea i te Ture, tae atu ki te whakapÄpÄ haere ki te iwi tÅ«matanui.