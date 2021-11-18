Veterinary Association 'welcomes Government money for graduate vets'

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 12:13

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is delighted that the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), have funded thirty four graduate vets through the Government‘s Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians (VBS). The successful recipients will each receive funding of $55,000 over five years to help ease the shortage of veterinarians working with production animals.

"We are delighted that the Government has continued with the scheme which has been running for 12 years, particularly at the moment when the country is critically short of veterinarians", says Kevin Bryant, chief executive of NZVA.

The graduate vets start their career working predominantly with production animals such as cows, sheep, deer and pigs which are essential to the primary sector. The scheme supports New Zealand to maintain its world class standards in bio-security, animal welfare and food safety.

The graduate vets will be placed in rural areas from Kaitaia in the far North to Gore in Southland.

The programme since its inception in 2009 has supported 384 vets to start their careers working with production animals in rural practice.