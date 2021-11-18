Safer speed limits for Hamilton highways - Waka Kotahi

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 12:16

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is moving to make state highways in Hamilton City safer, with new speed limits in place from next month.

State Highways 1, 3 and 26 are crucial roads through the Waikato’s largest city, and there have been calls to make these roads safer by reducing the speed for some time. Between 2009 and 2018 there were 1,311 reported crashes on these roads, with 10 people killed and 61 seriously injured.

Waka Kotahi has reviewed what the safe and appropriate speeds should be and the legal process to change the speed limits will be completed on 10 December, with signs installed soon after. Once the signs are in place, drivers will be required to comply with the new speed limits.

Director of Regional Relationships David Speirs says there are a number of factors that go into setting safe and appropriate speeds.

"We looked at the number of people who use these roads and the various ways they use them, as well as the features of the roads and the surrounding environment. These city highways are high-volume with pedestrians and cyclists mixing with general traffic.

"A small reduction in speed makes a big difference in the outcome of crashes. It determines whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed."

"We had a lot of feedback from people asking for safety improvements to be made at the intersection between Raynes Road and SH3/Ohaupo Road, as they didn’t feel safe pulling out of Raynes Road onto the highway," Mr Speirs says.

"The new speed limit through this section of SH3 will be 80km/h and we will be putting in an intersection speed zone (ISZ). This is expected to be completed in mid-2022, and it will mean the speed limit will temporarily reduce to 60km/h when the electronic signs detect someone turning in or out of Raynes Road."

Planning is also underway to upgrade the T-intersection at the Raynes Road/SH1 intersection to a roundabout to further improve safety. Waka Kotahi is currently undertaking the feasibility study, and it is hoped this can then move on to construction within the next one to two years. The ISZ will remain in place until the roundabout is fully operational.

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows engagement with the Police, the AA, Hamilton City Council and road user groups, and consultation with the public.

"We thank all those who provided their feedback on the proposed speed limits. There were many suggestions for other ways to improve the safety of these routes and we are looking into opportunities to implement more safety improvements."