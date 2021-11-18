EIT offers scholarships for Year 13s wanting to study further

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 16:02

EIT offers scholarships for Year 13s wanting to study Year 13 students wanting to win a scholarship to study at EIT have until the end of the month to get their applications in. This scholarship is open to students intending to study a degree but is also available to students who wish to study certificate or diploma programmes that are embedded in a degree.

EIT is offering scholarships to students in Year 13 to follow their dreams of getting a degree through EIT. The Year 13 Scholarship covers one year of tuition fees including any course related costs which have been approved to be included as part of the scholarship.

Currently the Government Fees Free policy covers the fees for their first year of study and this scholarship, if awarded, will cover the student’s second year of study. This could mean two years of their degree will be fees free.

To qualify, students must meet the degree (or eligible certificate or diploma) entry criteria, be accepted to undertake full-time degree study at EIT, starting semester one, and any other terms and conditions related to the programme.

Applications are open to Year 13 students from Hawke’s Bay or Tairawhiti/Gisborne (Hick’s Bay to Taupo and Dannevirke), or Year 13 students nationwide who apply for the Bachelor of Maori Visual Arts (Te Toi o Nga Rangi), the Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science, or the Bachelor of Veterinary Nursing.

The scholarship has been running for a number of years and has proven attractive to school leavers from across the region

Kate Smith, a past recipient, is now enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Studies programme through EIT’s School of Business.

"Studying broadens my ideas and opens up many opportunities. Our lecturers make every effort to support us. The Year 13 Scholarship allows me to study without worrying about money."

For Morgan Fraser, the scholarship has allowed her to stay in Hawke’s Bay, live at home and "save a lot of money".

"Our lecturers really care about us. The degree is very hands-on, and our placements enable us to gain real-life work experience," says Morgan, who is studying for a Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) degree.

Another recipient, Gypsy Saker, who is also doing a Bachelor of Business Studies, says: "It’s great that I will be able to finish my studies with a manageable student loan."

"Young people don’t want to have to work for a long time after their studies to pay off a huge loan," says Gypsy.

More details can be found on the website year13.eit.ac.nz or text year13 together with your name and address to 4631 for an application form. Applications close at the end of November.