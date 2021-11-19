Remember. Support. Act - message for 'World Day of Remembrance'

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 10:49

Road safety charity Brake is encouraging everyone to remember families affected by road crashes as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims this Sunday 21 November.

The World Day is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year and it’s a time to remember all of those who have been killed and seriously injured on roads, and their families and friends, including the 284 people killed so far this year (as of 18 November [1]).

This year’s theme is Remember. Support. Act. As well as remembering those affected by crashes, the day is also a time to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives, to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities and the support they need, and to draw attention to the need for further action to reduce deaths and injuries on our roads.

This year the Act part of the theme focuses on the need for low speed streets. Lower speeds help to reduce the risk of death and serious injury, particularly helping to protect people on foot and bicycle. 30km/h limits around schools and in town and city centres where vulnerable road users and motorised traffic mix is in line with global best practice. [2] It means drivers have a much better chance of stopping in time if something unexpected happens in front of them, and if a crash occurs, pedestrians and cyclists have a far better chance of surviving than if higher speeds are involved.

Caroline Perry, Brake's NZ director says: "As a charity that works with bereaved families, we see the devastating impact that road crashes have on the loved ones left behind. Families, friends and communities all suffer the consequences and their loved ones are never forgotten. The World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity for us to remember all those affected by crashes, and to thank our emergency services for the work they do to try and save lives on our roads.

"It’s also an important opportunity to highlight what needs to be done to reduce road deaths and injuries, and to support people affected by crashes. We’ve seen a number of areas implement 30km/h speed limits, but we still need more of them around schools and in town centres to help make our streets safer and more liveable, especially to protect vulnerable road users like those on foot and bike."

Brake is also inviting people to light a candle in memory of a loved one or to remember all those impacted by crashes, and to support Brake’s work at the same time as part of its Memory Lights campaign. Anyone can make a donation and light a candle on Brake’s online lake to help the charity continue providing free support to bereaved families: visufund.com/a-light-in-memory.

Brake provides free support resources to families bereaved in road crashes. Its Coping with Grief and Procedures following a road crash guides for adults are available online. The guides, along with Brake’s children’s book, Someone has died in a road crash, are also available in hard copy format to order for free through Brake, just email info@brake.org.nz or call +64 (0)21 407 953.

The World Day of Remembrance was founded by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005. Almost 1.3 million people die as a result of road crashes every year and tens of millions are seriously injured around the world. [3] You can find out more about the World Day of Remembrance at worlddayofremembrance.org.