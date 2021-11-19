Waitangi Tribunal claimants win on TPPA and data sovereignty

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 12:00

"Vindication, with high expectations that MÄori will at last be able to protect our Tiriti rights international trade agreements". That is claimant Moana Maniapoto’s response to the Waitangi Tribunal’s final report in the long-running Wai-2522 claim that the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) that was released today.

The Tribunal agrees that the successor to the TPPA, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), breaches the Crown’s obligations to MÄori under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and failed to protect MÄori rights and interests in data and the digital domain.

After hearing evidence from tikanga MÄori experts and practitioners Potaua Biasiny-Tule, Dr Donna Cormack, Dr Karaitaina Taiuru, the Tribunal recognises that data is part of mÄtauranga MÄori and that mÄtauranga is a taonga.

That puts a heightened duty on the Crown to actively protect those rights, interests and kaitiaki responsibilities under Te Tiriti.

The Tribunal applies this MÄori conceptual lens to assess the impact of the CPTPP’s electronic commerce chapter on the evolving development of Tiriti-based policies on mÄtauranga MÄori and the way the digital domain is governed.

The Tribunal pulls no punches in finding the Crown has breached the standards required by partnership and active protection in Te Tiriti/The Treaty:

"We do not share the Crown’s confidence that MÄori rights and interests in the digital domain are unaffected by the e-commerce provisions in the CPTPP". (p.186)

"We conclude that MÄori rights and interests were not given much (or any) particular consideration in setting the negotiating mandate ...

We are not convinced that reliance on exceptions and exclusions is sufficient to meet the active protection standard. ...

[T]hese provisions were adopted with minimal or no consideration of MÄori rights and interests guaranteed in Te Tiriti/Treaty. ...

We see as particularly problematic the failure to apppreciate or understand the link between data and mÄtauranga MÄori, a taonga also guaranteed to MÄori under te Tiriti/the Treaty, and in respect of which the Crown has a duty of active protection."

(p.174)

The Tribunal finds that this breach has created a material risk that the TPPA/CPTPP will prejudice New Zealand’s ability to implement a Tiriti-based digital regime in the future.

The Tribunal opted not to make formal recommendations, but to rely instead on processes put in place after a mediation between claimants and the Crown.

But the report makes it clear that protection of mÄtauranga MÄori requires "at a minimum engagement and discussion in the spirit of shared decision making".

Wai 2522 co-claimant Moana Maniapoto stresses the urgency of a positive response from the Crown.

"The TPPA claim has taken five years, and we have waited another a year for this report.

Meanwhile, the Crown has continued negotiating free trade deals with the United Kingdom, European Union and World Trade Organization along the lines of the TPPA/CPTPP. We want to see those texts and have effective input on them so we can properly protect our rights and interests".

"We also agree with the Tribunal that the Crown needs to give priority to developing, with MÄori, Tiriti-compliant policies and laws on MÄori data sovereignty and governance, and regulation of the digital domain, before it enters into any more similar agreements."

"However, the Tribunal seems to think much more is happening on that front than we see on the ground. Domestic processes are moving very slowly, while free trade agreements move much faster and in secret."

"Te Pae Tawhiti, which was announced two years ago to implement the Wai 262 report, Ko Aotearoa Tenei, is just getting of the ground. A discussion paper on a Digital Strategy for Aotearoa that was released last month used lots of MÄori terms, but made just one passing reference to Te Tiriti. The review of digital trade policy that the Minister’s Trade for All Advisory group called for two years ago has yet to happen."

Ms Maniapoto acknowledges that the Crown, through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials, says it is committed to change. But there is little evidence of substantive change.

"We’ve had enough talk and promises. We want to see a real difference in how these agreements are negotiated and how our rights are protected, including a seat at the negotiating table so we no longer have to rely on the understanding and goodwill of the Crown - something this report shows was lacking."

"At the same time, we want domestic policies that mean we don’t have to keep fighting these rearguard actions just to keep the policy space open."