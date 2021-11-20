Tauranga Powerball player wins $10.3 million

Saturday, 20 November, 2021 - 20:21

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Tauranga after winning $10.3 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over two weeks after a player from Paraparaumu won $4.3 million with Powerball.

Two lucky Lotto players from Lower Hutt and Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Hutt City New World in Lower Hutt and at New World Ilam in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Palmerston Four Square Strike in Otago.

Auckland remains in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. Lotto NZ stores in these areas can open at this Alert Level should they choose to, provided they follow the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place under the current Alert Level restrictions in Auckland. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.