Partnering to address acute housing need in Tai Tokerau - Te Roroa and Habitat

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 15:11

Te Roroa and Habitat for Humanity Northern Region have today signed a Mana Enhancing Agreement, agreeing to work together to provide long term, healthy and affordable housing solutions for Te Roroa tribal members, including whānau in the rohe of Te Roroa.

The Mana Enhancing Agreement sets out the principles by which Te Roroa and Habitat will base their ongoing relationship, creating a strong, balanced, enduring and mutually beneficial working relationship.

Te Roroa Development Charitable Trust Chairperson Cheryl Tane says, "Te Roroa look forward to continuing to build upon our relationship with Habitat by cementing our commitment based on the tikanga and signing of the Mana Enhancement Agreement today."

Mark Berryman, Habitat Northern Chairperson says, "Habitat are humbled by the opportinuty to work in partnerhsip with Te Roroa to support the housing aspirations of Māori. This type of partnership is hugely important as we seek to address access to decent housing for whānau in rural Tai Tokerau."

Today also marks the blessing and commencement of a project to repair 10 Te Roroa whare, with funding from Te Puni Kōkiri and Habitat as project managers. Te Roroa General Manager, Snow Tane says, "This project will support and facilitate our commitment to our whanau." The critical repairs include new roofs, upgrading of electrical wiring, and accessible bathrooms.

Conrad La Pointe, Habitat Northern CEO says, "The housing need in rural Tai Tokerau has long been ignored. Habitat are committed to supporting a by Māori for Māori approach to address the acute housing inadequacy. "

Te Roroa is an Iwi of approximately 4,000 members, whose lands were settled with The Crown in 2008. The Te Roroa rohe stems from the Hokianga heads to Tokatoka maunga in the Kaipara and encapsulates Waipoua Forest and Kai Iwi lakes. Te Roroa exists to provide better opportunities to whānau. To this end, the Iwi operates a range of businesses that have a strong social responsibility cloaked in an imperative of self-sustainment and growth.

Habitat for Humanity is focused on meeting the housing needs of vulnerable whānau in Tai Tokerau and across New Zealand.