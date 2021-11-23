Bylaws to review and renew - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 - 09:10

From what we can do in public places, to whether we can keep chickens in our backyard, and many things inbetween, bylaws are an important tool to keep Napier running safely and efficiently.

Bylaws support a number of regulatory functions that Napier City Council provides.

Consultation is currently underway on 10 proposed bylaw renewals. More information on these bylaws can be found at sayitnapier.nz, where feedback can be provided until 10 December.

There are no major changes proposed for these bylaws, which are functioning well, but Council welcomes any feedback received from the community, says Richard Munneke, Director City Strategy.

"We want to know if anyone has any suggestions as to how these bylaws might work better. We’ve organised a couple of drop-in sessions for people to come and speak to staff to find out more about these bylaws."

These drop-in sessions will be held from 4.30pm-6.30pm at Co-Lab Taradale, 7 Lee Road, this Thursday, 25 November, and from 4pm-6pm at the Pan Pac foyer, Napier Municipal Theatre, on Wednesday 8 December.

Copies of the bylaws are also available to view at the Napier and Taradale Libraries, and Customer Service Centre on Hastings Street.