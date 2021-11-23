TINZT Tourism Academic Scholarship 2022 recipients announced

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 - 14:23

Two students heading towards their final year of tertiary study have been selected as recipients for the 2022 Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (TINZT) Tourism Academic Scholarship.

Second year tourism students Megan Clarke (Victoria University) and Rosie Marchant (Lincoln University) will each receive a $2500 payment towards their final year of study and will also join a range of industry leaders at a Development Day hosted by TIA in early February 2022 in Wellington.

"Both Megan and Rosie are strong, deserving candidates," says TINZT and Tourism Industry Aotearoa Board Chair, Gráinne Troute. "Despite this ongoing period of uncertainty, it gives me confidence that students of this calibre intend to continue their journeys into the tourism industry."

In its seventh year, the TINZT Tourism Academic Scholarship programme supports students heading into their final year of tertiary study in tourism-related courses while connecting them with opportunities to kick-start their careers.

The recipients are selected by a judging panel that includes a TINZT Trustee, a senior TIA manager and an industry representative.

"TINZT is proud to continue its part in supporting talented young people to enter our industry," says Ms Troute. "I am pleased to see these two ambitious young people take promising first steps in their careers."

About the winners

MEGAN CLARKE Megan has travelled since a young age and from her travels has been exposed to a range of cultural experiences. This exposure has helped her develop an appreciation of New Zealand’s tourism offerings.

Studying a Bachelor of Tourism Management at Victoria University of Wellington, Megan has developed an understanding of visitor behaviour and the key challenges facing the tourism industry, namely sustainability, technological development and the place of tourism in the post-pandemic world.

ROSIE MARCHANT Entering an industry confronting a post-COVID world, Rosie is keenly aware of trends that will shape the future of tourism. Studying at Lincoln University, Rosie is ready to contribute to the growth of domestic tourism in New Zealand, recognising that travellers want to experience more of New Zealand before heading overseas.

A keen traveller herself, Rosie displays a passion for ensuring visitors from near and far have unforgettable experiences. She is looking forward to meeting with tourism leaders when border restrictions lift.