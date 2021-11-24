Quieter Christmas and New Year’s Eve for Dunedin - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 12:02

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions mean it will be a quieter Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Dunedin.

The lighting of Dunedin’s Octagon Christmas tree will be celebrated online next month, and regrettably we have been left with no choice but to cancel the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the Octagon.

Dunedin City Council General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says COVID-19 restrictions mean large public events in the Octagon are sadly not possible this year.

"Cancellation of the New Year’s Eve event will be disappointing for many regular revellers, if not unexpected.

"Unfortunately, we are still waiting for more detail about large scale outdoor events under the Government’s new Traffic Light system, and without that clarity we’ve had to make the difficult call to cancel this year’s activities."

Mr Pickford said the DCC will continue with part of the traffic management plan for New Year’s Eve, to ensure a safer environment for pedestrians on what is a busy evening for the area’s hospitality venues. The lower Octagon will therefore be closed to vehicles from early on 31 December until 1 January 2022.

The annual public tree lighting has also been cancelled. Instead, DCC staff are putting together a short video, to be published online on Thursday 9 December, to mark the occasion.

"With children and their parents as the main audience for the tree lighting, we hope the video will bring a little bit of Christmas into households to delight our youngest residents."

The video will feature Tahu Mackenzie as master of ceremonies, and members of the Fairfield School Choir will sing a song before the tree is illuminated.

As the new Ko te TÅ«hono sculpture is soon to be installed at the tree’s normal location, at the site of the old chessboard, the tree will instead be installed on the pavement in the lower Octagon, near the fountains.

Work to install the tree begins on Saturday 27 November.