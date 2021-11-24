New memorial to remember the fallen - Porirua City Council

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 15:33

A new memorial at Porirua Cemetery is a central point to honour and pay tribute to those who served our country.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said it was fitting that the Services Memorial was unveiled on 11 November, which is Armistice Day.

The memorial was blessed by NgÄti Toa kaumatua Taku Parai, and he and Mayor Baker laid a wreath.

The memorial was the result of more than two years’ worth, researching and compiling the list of service personnel buried in the historic cemetery, on Kenepuru Drive.

"As the cemetery doesn’t have a dedicated section for the burial of service personnel, the memorial provides a central location for people to pay their respects," Mayor Baker said.

There is also new signage identifying where the graves are located in the cemetery, and other information.

The project was a collaboration between Council, RSA, Veterans Affairs and local volunteers, including a significant research effort by local historian Allan Dodson.