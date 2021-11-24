Pressure from building consents boom continuing - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 16:53

Dunedin City Council staff are asking for patience and understanding as they continue to work through a boom in building consents.

After high volumes in 2020, 2021 is shaping up to be even higher, as the DCC’s Building Services team continues to be flooded with building consent applications for residential and commercial projects.

Staff are currently processing about 91% of consents within the statutory requirement of 20 working days, down from 98% or 99% in the last few years. Average processing times are currently 15 days, compared to the DCC’s aim of 10 working days.

Some are unfortunately taking longer, beyond the 20 working days requirement, and this is expected to increase in the short term.

The wait for a building inspection is also averaging about 10 working days at present, well beyond the 2-5 working days the DCC aims for. The wait for a plumbing and drainage inspection is longer still, at 17 working days.

DCC General Manager Customer and Regulatory Claire Austin says there is no doubt the increased demand is a positive sign of confidence in Dunedin and a boost for the city’s economy.

"Of course we also realise this can create frustration for those undertaking work, or looking to get started on a project, and our staff are doing all they can to work through the backlog quickly.

"Unfortunately the continuing demand does mean delays may get worse before they get better, so we ask those waiting on a consent, or an inspection, to please be patient while we work through this."

Other councils are in a similar position, but DCC staff are working extended hours, and on weekends, to catch up.

"We are also looking to recruit more staff as soon as possible, to help tackle this sort of work in the future."

While the DCC is doing what it can to improve its service, there are simple things those in the building industry can do to help as well.

"Completing the checklists we provide can help avoid unnecessary delays and reduce costs".

"We are also working with the construction industry to make the process as user-friendly and timely as possible."