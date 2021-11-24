Royal Commission response to St Peter’s Cambridge apology - Coral Shaw

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 16:57

I have been following with interest reports of historical abuse at St Peter’s Cambridge boarding school in Waikato.

The Royal Commission is investigating historical abuse in faith-based care, including faith-based boarding schools such as St Peter’s.

We have already heard from many former St Peter’s Cambridge students and I would encourage other survivors of abuse at the school, or other faith-based boarding schools, to reach out to us and share your experiences.

Apologising to survivors for the abuse they suffered is just one small step towards redress for what they went through while in the care of the State or faith-based institutions. Following several public hearings and rounds of consultation, including wÄnanga, we at the Royal Commission are currently working on our own redress report and recommendations. The report will look at how to best meet the needs of survivors of abuse in care, to ensure their mana is restored. We will deliver the report to the Government in December this year.

We know survivors and institutions alike will be closely watching as we deliver our report and eagerly considering our recommendations when they are made public.

We encourage survivors of abuse in faith-based institutions to contact us on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz to find out how they can contribute to our investigation.

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999, to make recommendations to help stop abuse happening in the future.