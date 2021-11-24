Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 20:29

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Auckland remains in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. Lotto NZ stores in Auckland can open at this Alert Level should they choose to, provided they follow the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2, with Lotto counters in Alert Level 2 areas open and following the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place under the current Alert Level restrictions in Auckland. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19