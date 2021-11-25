Inspector-General reviews NZSIS screening of visa applications

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 10:11

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security has recommended improvements to the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service’s approach to screening visa applications for security risk.

"My office reviewed the Service’s policies and procedures for screening and commenting on immigration visa applications," says the Inspector-General, Brendan Horsley.

"We found shortcomings, but also that the Service is well aware of them and has plans for improvement. My recommendations are intended to highlight matters that can be addressed within the Service’s proposed programme of change."

The recommendations include providing internal guidance on how to make the relevance of NZSIS advice to immigration decisions as clear as possible; clarifying in NZSIS policy and procedure that the Service provides advice on security risk, not on whether an immigration applicant is of good character; and reviewing internal quality assurance checks on the security risk assessment and advice process.

An unclassified version of the report on the review is published today on the Inspector-General’s website: www.igis.govt.nz.