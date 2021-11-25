Applications for the Innovative Young Minds 2022 Programmes are now open!

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 10:11

Innovative Young Minds Charitable Trust is excited to announce that applications are now open for the Innovative Young Minds (IYM) 2022 Online and Residential Programmes.

The Innovative Young Minds programme is a pioneering initiative changing the way young women in Years 11 and 12 view careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and high-tech manufacturing (STEMM). During the programmes, IYM participants experience first-hand what it is like to work in these fields as local businesses, research-led companies, crown research institutes, and tertiary education providers open their doors to showcase the work they do and profile the myriad of job opportunities available.

IYM has been running since 2017 and now runs two programmes: the Online Programme with Chorus 2022 will run April 21 and 26-29, and the Residential Programme 2022 will run July 10-15.

When Covid came to New Zealand in 2020 just weeks before our programme was due to begin, we had to quickly innovate and take it online. We ran a series of Zoom and Google Classroom workshops in place of the intended in-person week long event, and this steep learning curve enabled us to embrace a new form of delivery. As a result we can now open up our Online Programme to young women throughout New Zealand. The Residential Programme is available to young women who live in the Greater Wellington area.

The cost of the Online Programme is $30 per student. With the generous support from our partners and supporters we can offer the Residential Programme to 40 applicants for $170 plus travel costs (if any), which is a small percentage of the total cost per applicant.

Students can apply online at www.iym.org.nz with applications closing on March 15 2022 (Online Programme with Chorus) and April 1st 2022 (Residential Programme).