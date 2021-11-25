Online tourism events look to the future - Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 14:46

For the first time ever Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism industry is gathering online for its major annual Summit and Awards celebration.

More than 400 tourism operators and stakeholders from around the country will attend Tourism Summit Aotearoa online on Monday 29 November, after the physical event was moved into the virtual world due to the pandemic. The day will culminate with the long-awaited announcement of the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 winners.

The theme for Tourism Summit Aotearoa 2021 is Kokiri - Go Forth, and the programme is focused on innovation, inspiration and transformation, Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

"We know the tourism industry was disappointed that we couldn’t gather in person at the end of the toughest year our industry has ever experienced. But it’s still important to maintain our personal connections and support each other, so we have come up with some innovative and fun ways to interact during the day. There will be a few surprises, some big announcements and fantastic speakers," Mr Roberts says.

The speaker line-up includes Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, Nanogirl Dr Michelle Dickinson, Blake Rogers from the Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon in Canada, Matteo Zanarini from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and business culture expert Shane Green.

Mr Roberts will unveil two major industry initiatives - the updated Tourism Industry Roadmap which lays out the possible routes that lie ahead for the industry, and an aspirational environmental challenge for every tourism business to accelerate New Zealand tourism’s transition to a net carbon zero industry.

Three breakout sessions to further explore current tourism industry issues in depth will be held in early December.

The New Zealand Tourism Awards celebration will be a highlight of the industry’s year, Mr Roberts says.

"We are encouraging tourism operators and stakeholders to gather in their regions where they can, to watch the Awards announcements. Get dressed up, enjoy some drinks and nibbles, and most importantly, have fun as we celebrate individual and business success across our industry."

The achievements of eight businesses and three individuals will be recognised at the Awards.