Mayor urges Kapiti to get two shots for summer - Kapiti Coast District Council

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 15:45

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan has welcomed the news that border rules are relaxing to allow Kiwis to return but warns there will continue to be uncertainty for the community with new arrivals and as we get used to the new traffic light system for COVID-19.

"It’s a huge relief for everyone that families will soon be able to reunite without the drama and expense of MIQ and we look forward to seeing our Auckland whÄnau again. But it does mean we must continue to remain vigilant as there will inevitably be cases making their way into our community.

From 15 December Aucklanders can cross into the rest of the country and from January and February next year people can return from overseas by self-isolating at home rather than going into managed isolation.

"This reinforces that getting fully vaccinated is more important than ever," Mayor Gurunathan said.

"There are lots of options to make it easy for everyone who is eligible. Make an appointment with your GP, check with your local pharmacy or marae, book online, or simply walk-in to the COVID-19 vaccination centres in Te Roto Drive, Paraparaumu or the Waikanae Rugby Club in Ngarara Road Waikanae.

"As they say, get two shots for summer."

Meanwhile, Council staff were getting ready for the new traffic light system which starts across the country this Friday, 3 December, he said.

"We’re still waiting to hear what setting KÄpiti will be on. Our level of freedom depends on our vaccination rates and our ability to keep a lid on cases in our community.

"Council’s top priority is to keep our community and our staff safe," Mayor Gurunathan said.

"This means we need to be agile in how we manage our services and facilities. We are asking our community to bear with us as we work through all the requirements and remain responsive to what could be rapidly changing circumstances.

"Most of all, we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be kind and tolerant and look after each other."