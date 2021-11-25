New artwork proposed for Hayes Paddock area - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 15:52

New artwork could soon grace the city’s riverside, with the first step of a public art proposal approved by Hamilton City Council.

Charitable trust MESH Sculpture Hamilton proposed the new sculpture for the Hayes Paddock area in Hamilton East at the Community Committee Meeting on Thursday (25 November).

It would be located near the playground amid the natural parkland. The artwork’s intention would be of enhancing the green space, already enjoyed by many.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting said artwork gifted by generous groups like MESH help build a sense of city pride and identity.

"Public art helps us to tell stunning stories across all corners of Hamilton. We’re lucky enough to already have four MESH artworks across the city and I’m really excited to see the finished Hayes Paddock Project - I have no doubt it will make a spectacular area even more spectacular. While we don’t know what the art piece would look like yet, the brief we were given today lends itself to something quite interactive, innovative and very, very cool."

"Hayes Paddock is an area many Hamiltonians go to play, exercise and connect along the river path or at the playground. MESH’s gift has the potential to add vibrancy to an already well-loved place."

The MESH board is following a well-developed process to select an appropriate site as well as a curatorial process led by new Curator Laree Payne, of Laree Payne Gallery, to select the right artist and concept to add to what is fast becoming one of the best collections of public art in New Zealand, whilst working within Council’s public art process.

This fifth MESH project will be the first artwork considered under Council’s newly adopted Permanent Public Art Policy. The proposal will continue under stage two of the new process.

The three key themes of the artist’s brief would be nature, texture, and movement/play, to align with the area’s green and playful space.

"I am delighted to be working on Project 5, the Hayes Paddock Project," Laree said. "MESH and donors have given four fantastic works to the city to date, all of which are in very central locations. In response to the proposed location, I am excited about the thought of a work which integrates well within a community setting and within a lush, verdant backdrop that is the Hayes Paddock reserve.

"I am most looking forward to reaching out to some of Aotearoa’s most exciting contemporary artists and learning more about their thoughts, ideas and proposals for the site".